Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated October 14, 2021.

October 18, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


Q2FY22 missed the mark due to a sharp fall in P&P business revenue; however, services revenue growth was strong, led by broad-based demand; Q2 saw healthy deal bookings, net employee additions and client addition As expected, the management reiterated its earlier guidance of a double-digit CC revenue growth and EBIT margins of 19-21%. The management guided for P&P revenue growth of 0-1% for FY2022 and expects a strong rebound in Q3. The company announced a policy that entails investor payouts of not less than 75% of net income cumulatively, over FY2022E to FY2026E, which is positive in our view.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a PT of Rs. 1,400, given strong deal wins, healthy client additions and reasonable valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:56 pm

