Buy HCL Technologies target of Rs 1386: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT reported big miss on revenue with growth of 2.6% QoQ USD (Ple: 4.5%, 4.4%) led by decline in Products (P&P) business (-8.8% QoQ CC, ~12% of revenue) due to slippages in contract closures. Q3 being seasonally strong quarter for P&P management expects some portion of contract deferments to close in Q3. Management has given guidance of 0-1% YoY CC for Product business which translates average growth of 5% QoQ USD in next 2 quarter to deliver growth of 0.2% YoY in P&P. IT services (+4.1% QoQ USD) & ER&D (+5.3% QoQ USD) reported strong growth after muted last quarter. Growth in ER&D is back led by digital engineering and strong recovery in asset heavy industries.



Outlook

We estimate revenue growth of 11.7%/13.2%/11.8% for FY22/23/24. We arrive at DCF based TP of INR 1386 (implied target multiple of 21x on FY24 EPS). HCLT is currently trading at 21.4/19 on FY23/24E EPS of INR 58.5/66 of respectively. Maintain Buy!

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More