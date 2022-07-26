English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greenpanel Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Greenpanel Industries


    Greenpanel reported a healthy beat on consolidated revenues and operating margins for Q1FY2023. Consolidated revenues/operating profits/net profits were up 50.5%/91.9%/160.9% y-o-y. The management lowered volume growth guidance for MDF to 10-11% for FY2023 from 15-18% y-o-y while it trimmed down MDF OPM estimate at 26-27% for balance fiscal year from 33.3% in Q1FY2023 anticipating rise in chemical prices. The company announced 231,000cbm brownfield MDF capacity expansion at Andhra Pradesh at a capex outlay of Rs. 600 crores. The unit is expected to commence production from Q2FY2025.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Greenpanel Industries Limited (Greenpanel) with a revised PT of Rs. 620, lowering our valuation multiple to factor in near term cost inflation and capacity addition headwinds.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Greenpanel Industries - 250722 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Greenpanel Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.