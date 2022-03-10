Buy Greenpanel Industries: target of Rs 563: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Greenpanel Industries

MDF demand and pricing environment are expected to remain favourable in Q4FY2022 along with healthy volume growth expectation for FY2023. The company may undertake 1,80,000 cubic metres brownfield expansion at Andhra Pradesh at ~Rs. 400 crore capex, which would retain its leadership position in MDF in FY2024. We factor dip in realisation in FY2024, led by capacity additions by major players. The company’s focus on increasing retail sales vis-à-vis OEM and domestic sales vis-à-vis exports would aid in maximising profitability from existing units.

We retain our Buy rating on Greenpanel Industries Limited (Greenpanel) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 563, considering a strong earnings growth outlook.

At 17:30 Greenpanel Industries Limited was quoting at Rs 499.20, up Rs 25.00, or 5.27 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 505.20 and an intraday low of Rs 484.70.

It was trading with volumes of 25,873 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 35,649 shares, a decrease of -27.42 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 8.09 percent or Rs 35.50 at Rs 474.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 537.55 and 52-week low Rs 150.30 on 27 January, 2022 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.99 percent below its 52-week high and 232.67 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,121.56 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



