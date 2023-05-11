Buy Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 449: YES Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Greenpanel Industries

The MDF biz of GREENP registered a decent volume of 137,265cbm, a growth of 10%YoY & 16%QoQ. Blended realizations declined sharply by 10%YoY & 8%QoQ owing to higher sales from exports which stood at 31% of total volumes as compared to 18%/21% in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively wherein realizations contracted by 22%YoY & 6%QoQ. Consequently, margins of MDF biz came in at 21.9% (Vs est of 23%), as compared to 34.6%/25.6% in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively. EBITDA/Cbm stood at Rs6,159 as against Rs10,830/Rs7,830 in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively. Plywood biz witnessed major headwinds wherein volumes degrew by 17%YoY & increased by mere 3%QoQ on account of tepid demand. Additionally, the rise in timber cost led to sharp contraction in EBITDA margins which came in at 0.4% Vs 9.2%/7% in Q4FY22/Q3FY23 respectively. We expect MDF volumes to grow by 13%CAGR over FY23-FY25E on account of rapid acceptance of MDF in domestic industry & realizations to degrow by 4%, hence revenue should grow by 9% CAGR over similar period. Margins are likely to contract to 24% in FY24E & FY25E, hence MDF’s EBITDA growth will be flattish over next 2- years. For Plywood, we reckon volume & revenue to grow by 7%CAGR over FY23- FY25E & margins should be ~8%. Hence, overall, we expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow by 9%/5%/4% over FY23-FY25E.

Outlook

At CMP, stock has factored the multiple headwinds which are likely to impact GREENPs performance & hence its trading at P/E(x) of 14.7x/12.4x on FY24/FY25E EPS of Rs18.9/22.2 respectively. We have valued the stock at 20x on FY25E EPS & arrived at a target price of Rs449, retaining our BUY rating. (Imposition of ADD/CVD could lead to sharp upward revision in earnings & re-rating of the stock).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Greenpanel Industries - 09 -05 - 2023 - yes