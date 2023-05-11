English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 430: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Greenpanel Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 11, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Greenpanel Industries

    We like Greenpanel for its leadership positioning in the MDF segment, its large retail presence (85% in FY23), superior margin, and working capital profile. The surge in lowrealisation MDF export volume (+89% YoY) drove up the total volume by 10% YoY. Higher exports, rising timber prices and increased brand spending pulled down the MDF EBITDA margin by ~400/1300bps QoQ/YoY to 22%.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of INR 430/share (12/20x its Mar’25E consolidated EBITDA/APAT).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Greenpanel Industries - 09 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Greenpanel Industries #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:58 pm