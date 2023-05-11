Buy Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 430: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Greenpanel Industries

We like Greenpanel for its leadership positioning in the MDF segment, its large retail presence (85% in FY23), superior margin, and working capital profile. The surge in lowrealisation MDF export volume (+89% YoY) drove up the total volume by 10% YoY. Higher exports, rising timber prices and increased brand spending pulled down the MDF EBITDA margin by ~400/1300bps QoQ/YoY to 22%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of INR 430/share (12/20x its Mar’25E consolidated EBITDA/APAT).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

