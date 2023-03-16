English
    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated March 15, 2023.

    March 16, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

    EV business is expected to revive from Q4FY23 onwards on expectation of recovery in production. Greaves is building a performance-based EV business, which can sail thorough even without subsidy support. Acquisition of high-margin Excel business would improve overall profitability and revenue mix. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 15.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5x its FY2025E estimates.

    Outlook

    We reiterate a Buy rating on the Greaves Cotton Ltd (Greaves) on expectation of (1) sequential improvement in its performance in Q4, (2) fall in operating losses in EV business and (3) margin accretive acquisition of Excel’s business.

