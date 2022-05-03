Buy GNA Axles: target of Rs 652: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

GNA’s EBITDA margin expanded 40 bps q-o-q to 13.2% in Q4FY22, led by cost reductions partially offset by rise in raw material costs. GNA’s growth prospects remain positive, as class 8 truck sales are showing signs of recovery. Q4 sales were impacted by slower growth US class 3-8 truck sales. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E of 8x and EV/EBITDA of 4.5x of its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 652, led by a positive CV and farm sector outlook and an attractive valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More