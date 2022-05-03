English
    Buy GNA Axles: target of Rs 652: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 652 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


    GNA’s EBITDA margin expanded 40 bps q-o-q to 13.2% in Q4FY22, led by cost reductions partially offset by rise in raw material costs. GNA’s growth prospects remain positive, as class 8 truck sales are showing signs of recovery. Q4 sales were impacted by slower growth US class 3-8 truck sales. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E of 8x and EV/EBITDA of 4.5x of its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 652, led by a positive CV and farm sector outlook and an attractive valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 3, 2022 11:37 am
