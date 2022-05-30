English
    Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 138: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 138 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Gabriel India


    For Gabriel India, consistent improvement in market share with key customers and large orders from the market leader in electric 2Ws were the highlights of the quarter. It continues to gain market share in PVs on launches by OEMs, while new programs expected by H2 FY23 augur well for long term growth. With good recovery anticipated in subsequent months, we expect automobile volumes to pick up considerably.



    Outlook


    Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy at a TP of Rs138 (14 x FY24e).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Gabriel India #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:50 pm
