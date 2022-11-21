English
    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries


    The stock trades at an attractive valuation at P/E multiple of 11.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.8x its FY2024E estimates. Exide Industries (Exide) reported mixed results in Q2FY23, with revenues below our expectations by 9.5%, while EBITDA margins expanded 30 bps more than expectations. Exide is expected to benefit from a robust automotive and industrial demand and expects its market share to grow in both OEMs and replacement markets.


    Outlook


    The company plans its 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant to start production by FY24 and fully operative by FY26, with a total investment of Rs6,000 crore from internal accruals.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 03:09 pm