    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 210: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Exide Industries

    For Exide Industries, volumes across most verticals improved during the quarter. Raw material inflation continued to ease, aiding gross margins. Automotive demand was strong for OEMs while replacements saw modest growth. Within Industrials, railways, telecoms and other verticals saw strong growth. The lithium-ion-cell manufacturing plant construction is on track.

    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating at a revised TP of Rs210 (14x FY25e).