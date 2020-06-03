App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Escorts; target of Rs 1103: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Escorts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1103 in its research report dated June 01, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Escorts


Tractor volumes have recovered with a flat performance in May’20 on positive customer sentiment, owing to pent-up demand, healthy Rabi output and expectations of good monsoon in 2020. Led by expectations of a strong recovery, we increase ESC’s FY21 tractor volume estimate by 10% to 85,765 units and FY22 volume forecast by 3% to 98,226 units. We expect volumes to grow at a 7% CAGR over FY20-22E. ESC is likely to sustain the market share in domestic tractors going ahead, led by the continuation of aggressive marketing efforts, the success of its dual-brand strategy – Farmtrac and Powertrac series – and the focus on network expansion.



Outlook


We expect a 9% CAGR in revenues and a 20% CAGR in earnings over FY20-22E, driven by volume up-cycle and margin expansion. Retain OW stance in EAP and Buy rating, with a TP of Rs1,103 (Rs898 earlier), based on 16x FY22E core EPS (14x earlier).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Escorts #Recommendations

