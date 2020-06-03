Buy Escorts; target of Rs 1103: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Escorts

Tractor volumes have recovered with a flat performance in May’20 on positive customer sentiment, owing to pent-up demand, healthy Rabi output and expectations of good monsoon in 2020. Led by expectations of a strong recovery, we increase ESC’s FY21 tractor volume estimate by 10% to 85,765 units and FY22 volume forecast by 3% to 98,226 units. We expect volumes to grow at a 7% CAGR over FY20-22E. ESC is likely to sustain the market share in domestic tractors going ahead, led by the continuation of aggressive marketing efforts, the success of its dual-brand strategy – Farmtrac and Powertrac series – and the focus on network expansion.

Outlook

We expect a 9% CAGR in revenues and a 20% CAGR in earnings over FY20-22E, driven by volume up-cycle and margin expansion. Retain OW stance in EAP and Buy rating, with a TP of Rs1,103 (Rs898 earlier), based on 16x FY22E core EPS (14x earlier).







