    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1625: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1625 in its research report dated February 09, 2023.

    February 14, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

    3QFY23 consolidated performance was affected due to tepid India business growth trajectory, led by weakness in 2Ws. EU business demonstrated improvement, on the back of better supplies and compensation for cost inflation, but the outlook remains uncertain due to inflation and high interest rates.

    Outlook

    We have cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates by 5%/5.5% to account for weakness in the India business. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,625 (27x Dec’24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Endurance Technologies - 10 -02 - 2023 - moti

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:28 pm