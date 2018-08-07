App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 671: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 671 in its research report dated August 03, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Emami


Reported consolidated revenue grew by 16.2% YoY to INR 6.14bn (CSEC Est: INR 6.34bn); on like to like basis (including GST/VAT & excise duty), revenue grew 19% YoY (volume growth: +16% YoY). Domestic business grew 21% YoY aided by low base (-16% YoY in 1QFY18) and recovery in the wholesale channel (~40% of domestic sales). Modern trade grew 43% YoY (~8% of domestic revenue) and CSD grew 28% YoY (-20% YoY in 1QFY18). Despite low base, International business posted a modest growth of 7% YoY (-19% YoY in 1QFY18) due to weakness in CIS region, International business excluding CIS grew 21% YoY.


Outlook


At CMP, Emami is trading at a P/E multiple of 60.9XFY19E and 48.4XFY20E. In terms of EV/Sales, Emami is quoting at 8.9XFY19E and 7.8XFY20E. We have valued Emami at EV/Sales of 9X FY20E with a BUY rating and a target price of INR 671.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Emami #Recommendations

