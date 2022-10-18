English
    Buy Cyient; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Cyient recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated October 16, 2022.

    October 18, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


    Cyient Ltd (Cyient) offers engineering & development services to aerospace & defence, transportation, E&U, communication and others. Cyient has 300 customers across 14 countries • Net debt free and healthy cash flow with OCF/EBITDA ~80%.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Cyient at Rs 910 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:47 am
