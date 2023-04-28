English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4725: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Coforge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4725 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge

    Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. • Revenues grew at 21.8% CAGR in the past five years • Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%). Coforge reported strong revenue growth in Q4FY23. Revenue grew 4.7% QoQ in CC terms and 5% QoQ in dollar terms • Adjusted EBITDA margin grew ~110 bps to 19.6% • Won fresh order of US$301 mn and added 10 new logos in Q4.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Coforge at Rs 4725 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Coforge - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Coforge #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:02 pm