Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4725: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge

Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. • Revenues grew at 21.8% CAGR in the past five years • Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%). Coforge reported strong revenue growth in Q4FY23. Revenue grew 4.7% QoQ in CC terms and 5% QoQ in dollar terms • Adjusted EBITDA margin grew ~110 bps to 19.6% • Won fresh order of US$301 mn and added 10 new logos in Q4.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Coforge at Rs 4725 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Coforge - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici