English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy CMS Info Systems; target of Rs 419: IIFL Securities

    IIFL Securities is bullish on CMS Info Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 419 in its research report dated June 21 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 22, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IIFL Securities report on CMS Info Systems

    We recently hosted Rajiv Kaul (Exec. Vice Chairman and MD) and Pankaj Khandelwal (CFO) for investor meetings in Mumbai and the US. After having achieved 17%/20% revenue/Ebitda Cagr over FY09-23, CMS’ revenue aspiration of Rs34-38bn by FY27 entails 17% Cagr (at mid-point). The managed services (MS) business should grow faster; 40-42% target contribution to overall revenue vs. 32% in FY23. While CMS would endeavour to maintain margin, the company's primary focus would be on ensuring revenue growth amid increasing competitive intensity. It would continue to explore inorganic opportunities which offer the right capabilities and meet healthy IRR thresholds.

    Outlook

    The stock is attractive at ~14x 1YF PE considering 20% EPS Cagr over FY23-25ii. Maintain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    CMS Info Systems - 21 -06 - 2023 - iifl

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #CMS Info Systems #IIFL Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 01:26 pm