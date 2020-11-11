Buy Cipla: target of Rs 950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Cipla

Cipla Limited (Cipla) ended Q2FY21 on a strong note as numbers beat estimates The one-India strategy, sustained traction in Chronics, revival in the acute therapy and covid related opportunities would fuel the growth in India revenues. Expected traction in new launches, healthy product pipeline to drive US sales while South Africa business is also expected to sustain strong growth momentum.

Outlook

Strong earnings visibility, and a healthy balance sheet augur well and would be key positives We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 950.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.