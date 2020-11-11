PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cipla: target of Rs 950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Cipla


Cipla Limited (Cipla) ended Q2FY21 on a strong note as numbers beat estimates The one-India strategy, sustained traction in Chronics, revival in the acute therapy and covid related opportunities would fuel the growth in India revenues. Expected traction in new launches, healthy product pipeline to drive US sales while South Africa business is also expected to sustain strong growth momentum.


Outlook


Strong earnings visibility, and a healthy balance sheet augur well and would be key positives We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 950.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Buy #Cipla #Recommendations #Sharekhan

