Buy Cipla target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

Cipla reported weak numbers for Q4FY2020 impacted by the operational challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. While the topline was flat, Adj PAT dropped 52.7% yoy. Cipla’s move to merge three segments (prescription, trade generics and consumer health) in the Indian business are expected to yield synergies and would boost the performance of the India business. South Africa business is also expected to clock a healthy growth. US business is likely to gain traction backed by new products / fillings lined up. This would strengthen Cipla’s respiratory franchise in the US market.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 650.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.