English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Century Plyboards India; target of Rs 715: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Century Plyboards India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Century Plyboards India

    We like Century for its strong franchise (pan-India distribution, aggressive marketing, and a wide range of SKUs), leadership presence in most wood segments, market share gains and healthy return ratios. In Q4FY23, Century’s consolidated revenue/ EBITDA/APAT rose by 7/2/30% YoY, mainly driven by a rebound in ply earnings. Its EBITDA rose 27% QoQ, led by a recovery of 350/300bps margin QoQ in the ply/MDF segments. Despite the expected margin pressure in MDF and particle boards during FY24/25E, we expect Century to deliver a 15% EBITDA CAGR during FY23-25E.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on Century Ply, with an unchanged target price of INR 715/sh (20x its Mar’25E consolidated EBITDA; implies 34x P/E).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Century Plyboards India - 17 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2023 11:23 pm