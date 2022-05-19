English
    Buy Century Plyboards (India) ; target of Rs 660: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


    Century Plyboards is India’s leading plywood manufacturer with a market share of ~25% in the country’s organised segment of plywood sector. It derives majority of revenues from plywood (53% of FY22 revenue), followed by laminates (19%), and MDF (18.5%) segments while the balance is contributed by fibre cement boards and particle board divisions. Century also operates a CFS with capacity to handle 156,000 TEUs containers and contributed ~3% to overall FY22 revenues.



    Outlook


    Post 24% correction in the last two months, we upgrade from HOLD to BUY as it continues to report industry leading growth stable margins and net cash balance sheet with internal accruals fuelling the expansion. We value Century at Rs 660/share (32x FY24 P/E).

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:40 pm
