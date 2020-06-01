App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 936: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 936 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on CEAT


CEAT’s beat in the performance for 4QFY20 was completely driven by favorable RM cost. The trend in spot prices in key commodities indicates further material benefits would accrue from 2QFY21. This, coupled with the tax benefit on accumulated loss in the OTR business, offset the impact of weak demand on PAT. Hence, we largely maintain our estimate, which implies ~2%/12%/15% revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR over FY20–22E. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


Valuations at 15.8x/10.8x FY21/22E consol. EPS does not fully capture the benefit of substantial capacity addition. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR936.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:15 pm

