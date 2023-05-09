English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy CEAT; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated May 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 09, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT

    CEAT’s healthy 4QFY23 performance was driven by the margin expansion due to lower RM costs (despite high other costs). We believe 4QFY23 EBITDA margin of 12.8% largely factor in the benefits of commodity softening (decline 8-9% QoQ in 4QFY23) and price hikes. This coupled with increase NR prices of late should keep margin range bound around 12%.

    Outlook

    We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 10% each to largely account for better gross margins. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR2,000 (based on ~13x Mar’25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    CEAT - 08 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Ceat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 9, 2023 01:42 pm