Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1550: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on CEAT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated August 30, 2021.

Broker Research
September 03, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on CEAT


Ceat Ltd Q1FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹1,906.4 Cr, up 70% YoY and down -17% QoQ. EBITDA for Q1FY22 stood at ₹173.2 Cr, up 64% YoY and down -36% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q1FY22 came at 9.1% as compared to 11.7% in Q4FY21 and 9.4% in Q1FY21. PAT for Q1FY22 stood at ₹23.1 Cr, down -85% QoQ and PAT for Q1FY21 was ₹-35.2 Cr.


Outlook


We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 12x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹1550.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Ceat #Hem Securities #Recommendations
first published: Sep 3, 2021 11:23 am

