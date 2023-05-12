English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1315: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1315 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

    Carborundum Universal Limited’s (CUMI) results exceeded our estimates on the profitability front, driven by higher revenue growth and strong margin across segments. The company expects revenue/PAT contribution from subsidiaries to increase meaningfully in the coming years. We expect growth momentum to sustain, and profitability should pick up pace in the coming years, driven by sanguine demand in key sectors and turnaround of new businesses.


    Outlook

    We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,315, valuing the stock on FY2025E EPS, building in a ~21%/36% CAGR over FY2023-FY2025E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Carborundum Universal - 11 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Carborundum Universal #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2023 05:18 pm