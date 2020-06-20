App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capacite's Infraprojects; target of Rs 162: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Capacite's Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 162 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Capacite's Infraprojects


CAPACITE lost 10 operational days of execution in Mar’20 owing to nationwide lockdown, resulting in a revenue fall of 38% YoY to Rs3.1bn. Post partial relaxation in lockdown the company gradually resumed operations in 5 project sites (out of 15 major projects) with 30-35% efficiency levels, and expects to resume 2 more projects in the current month. Labour availability fell below 40% pre-covid levels, since most labourers migrated to their hometowns amidst the pandemic. However, company’s strong order book position can sustain the reduced awarding momentum in real estate space. Rise in labour availability & consequent pickup in execution pace would be key factors going ahead.



Outlook


We believe that CAPACITE is well-positioned to gain traction driven by a) impressive execution track record with stable margins; b) healthy order book (Rs104.8bn as on 4QFY20, excluding MHADA orders) c) lean balance sheet with healthy return ratios; d) strong management pedigree; and e) asset-light business model. At CMP, the stock trades at an EV of 5x/3x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating with revised TP of Rs162. (earlier TP Rs168).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Buy #Capacite's Infraprojects #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

