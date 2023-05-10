English
    Buy CAMS; target of Rs 2600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on CAMS recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    May 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on CAMS

    CAMS posted a 4QFY23 net profit of INR744m (+1% YoY), 11% above estimate. Share of the Non-MF business rose in 4Q and is likely to grow further in FY24. Account Aggregator, AIF/PMS RTA and Insurance Repository are likely to be the revenue growth drivers in non-MF business. With most of the contracts being renegotiated, the company does not expect any large hit in case of any further cuts in TER by the regulator for AMCs. CAMS’ FY23 revenue came in at INR9.7b (+6.8%), whereas EBITDA/PAT stood flat at INR4.2b/ INR2.85b. The Board has declared an interim dividend of INR12 per share.


    Outlook

    Our estimates broadly remain unchanged and we reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,600 (premised on 32x P/E on FY25E earnings).

    first published: May 10, 2023 02:16 pm