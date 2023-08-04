English
    Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,929: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 21,929 in its research report dated August 01, 2023.

    Vrushali Sawant
    August 04, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

    The company is emerging as a beneficiary of rising relocation of production due to geopolitical issues. With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG, and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in the EV and hydrogen energy segments. The stock trades at a P/E of 26x and EV/EBITDA of 16.6x its FY2025E estimates.

    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on Bosch Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 21,929 on expectation of increasing localization, higher content per vehicle, and emerging opportunities in alternative power train solutions.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Vrushali Sawant
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 10:05 am

