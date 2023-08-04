Buy Bosch; target of Rs 21,929: Sharekhan

Buy

The company is emerging as a beneficiary of rising relocation of production due to geopolitical issues. With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG, and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in the EV and hydrogen energy segments. The stock trades at a P/E of 26x and EV/EBITDA of 16.6x its FY2025E estimates.

We retain our Buy rating on Bosch Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 21,929 on expectation of increasing localization, higher content per vehicle, and emerging opportunities in alternative power train solutions.

