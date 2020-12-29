Buy Biocon: target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Biocon

Biologics segment is expected to be a significant growth driver and the company is well placed to harness the opportunities emerging in global biosimilars space. Sturdy growth prospects, strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet position and lower debt-equity augur well for the company. The possible listing of its wholly owned subsidiary - Biocon Biologics Limited provides a significant value-unlocking opportunity and this bodes well for the company.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the stock of Biocon with a revised PT of Rs. 520.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.