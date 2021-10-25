MARKET NEWS

Buy Biocon: target of Rs 470: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Biocon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated October 22, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Biocon


Biocon’s Q2FY22 results were healthy but the operating performance marginally missed estimates. Due to higher other income, the adjusted PAT was ahead of estimates Reducing impact of pandemic and expected improvement in supply chain systems bodes well for all three segments - Generics, Biosimilars and research services from a growth perspective. Expected strong traction in biologics, driven by focus on oncology and insulin portfolio, new tie ups facilitating entry in new areas of vaccines & communicable diseases make biologics a key growth driver.



Outlook


We retain Buy on the stock of Biocon with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 470.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Tags: #Biocon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 25, 2021 02:46 pm

