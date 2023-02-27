Buy Biocon; target of Rs 266: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Biocon

Biocon registered strong operating performance in Q3, with revenue growing in strong double digits Revenue grew by 35% y-o-y to Rs. 2,941 crore, driven by strong 54% y-o-y growth in the biologics segment, 23% y-o-y growth in research services (Syngene), and 18.2% y-o-y growth in the generic segment. Consolidation of Viatris’ biosimilar business will add to the growth of Biocon Biosimilars in Q4FY2023; and going forward, it will immensely help in overall revenue growth and expansion in profitability.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at reasonably attractive levels of 29.7x/16.9x its FY2024/FY2025E revised earnings. Hence, we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 266.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Biocon - 24 -02 - 2023 - khan