MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharat Electronics target of Rs 245: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated September 28, 2021.

Broker Research
September 30, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics


We attended analyst meet of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to understand opportunity and business outlook of the company. Management remains quite optimistic on upcoming opportunities in defense as well as non-defense space as government focus on indigenization, spending and initiative’s such as PLI schemes. In order to capitalize on huge opportunities and mitigate risk of defense, BEL is diversifying into different business verticals such as Medical Electronics, Energy Storage, Unmanned System, Space Electronics and Systems, Software Service, etc. Further, it is expanding its global footprint by entering in new regions such as Kenya, Chile, Suriname, Malaysia, Nepal and Bangladesh through strategic collaborations. Given strong tender pipeline (OI guidance of Rs150-170bn), comfortable order book (Rs558bn, 4.0x TTM revenues), healthy execution capabilities and diversification into newer business verticals like Medical Electronics, Energy Storage, Unmanned System, Space Electronics and Systems, Software Service, etc. we expect BEL to report revenue/PAT CAGR of 17%/20% over FY21-23E.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 20.6x/17.2x FY22/FY23E. We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with revised TP of Rs245 (Rs208 earlier) valuing the company at PE of 20x (17x earlier) on FY23E EPS of Rs12.2. TP has been revised upwards, as we believe risk of lower EBITDA margins on account of diversification has been mitigated.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Sep 30, 2021 08:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.