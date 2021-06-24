MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated June 24, 2021.

June 24, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics


Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported revenues at Rs 6908 crore, growth of 19% YoY (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 6485 crore), on the back of normalising supply chain and execution business operations. For FY21, revenue came in at Rs 14063.8 crore up 8.8%, YoY. Absolute EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 1970.6 crore (vs. our estimate of Rs 1529.8 crore), up 32.9% YoY. EBITDA margin came in better than estimated at 28.5% (above our estimate of 23.6%) improving ~300 bps YoY, owing to reduced other operating expenses and employee expenses. Consequently, PAT came in at Rs 1352.4 crore, up 30.7% primarily due to higher execution, improved margins. Also, other income was up 102% to Rs 57 crore, YoY.



Outlook


We revise our target price to Rs 205, 19x on FY23E EPS (earlier TP Rs 170) and reiterate BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Bharat Electronics #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 24, 2021 11:24 am

