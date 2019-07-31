App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


We expect revenue and earnings to clock CAGRs of 14.4% and 7.7% during FY2019-2021E. Robust order book of Rs. 51,715 crore, at 4.3x of FY2019 revenue provides strong earnings visibility. Q1 numbers are a mixed bag margins beat hopes, but revenue missed estimates. Standalone EBITDA and PAT increased by 12.1% and 13.9% y-o-y, respectively whereas revenue remained flat.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a price target of Rs.140.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

