Buy Bharat Electronics target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

We expect revenue and earnings to clock CAGRs of 14.4% and 7.7% during FY2019-2021E. Robust order book of Rs. 51,715 crore, at 4.3x of FY2019 revenue provides strong earnings visibility. Q1 numbers are a mixed bag margins beat hopes, but revenue missed estimates. Standalone EBITDA and PAT increased by 12.1% and 13.9% y-o-y, respectively whereas revenue remained flat.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a price target of Rs.140.

