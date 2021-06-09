MARKET NEWS

Buy Bank of India: target of Rs 100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

June 09, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India


Bank of India (BOI) posted mixed results for Q4FY2021 where, operational numbers were below expectations and NIMs contracted, but despite challenges, the asset quality improved. Weak topline resulted in margin contraction and FY2021 domestic NIMs stood at 2.7%, down 58 bps, while global NIM at 2.48% was down 45 bps from FY2020 levels. Asset quality improved with GNPA/NNPA at 13.77%/3.35%, down 83 bps/38 bps, respectively, from proforma GNPA/NNPA ratio, SMA 1 and 2 book has nearly halved on a q-o-q basis; CET-1 improved to 11.5%.



Outlook


We have fine tuned our estimates and target multiples. We upgrade the stock to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 100.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bank Of India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 9, 2021 03:45 pm

