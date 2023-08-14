English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 239: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 239 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
    In 1QFY24, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has delivered an expected result on operating and asset quality front. The fresh slippages were slightly higher at ₹24.5bn v/s ₹22.4bn in 4QFY23. Furthermore, the reduction (up-gradation & recovery) stood ₹47bn v/s ₹78bn in the previous quarter. It reported GNPA (3.51% v/s 4.79% in 4QFY23) and NNPA (0.78% v/s 0.89% in 4QFY23) declined substantially along with higher PCR (incl. TWO) of 93%. The bank has witnessed robust growth in net advances (20.5% YoY, 2.4% QoQ) and deposit growth (16.2% YoY, flat sequentially) with better liquidity position (LCR of 143.6% +). Moreover the bank has reported net profit of ₹40.7bn on the back of higher loan loss provision (₹16.9bn v/s ₹3.2bn in the previous quarter). SMA1/2 pool reduced sequentially to ~29bps.


    Outlook

    We believe the inexpensive valuation (P/ABVPS: 1.0x) makes BOB lucrative. Thus reiterate BUY with target price of ₹239.

