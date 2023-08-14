Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 239: LKP Research

Buy

LKP Research's research report on Bank of Baroda

In 1QFY24, Bank of Baroda (BOB) has delivered an expected result on operating and asset quality front. The fresh slippages were slightly higher at ₹24.5bn v/s ₹22.4bn in 4QFY23. Furthermore, the reduction (up-gradation & recovery) stood ₹47bn v/s ₹78bn in the previous quarter. It reported GNPA (3.51% v/s 4.79% in 4QFY23) and NNPA (0.78% v/s 0.89% in 4QFY23) declined substantially along with higher PCR (incl. TWO) of 93%. The bank has witnessed robust growth in net advances (20.5% YoY, 2.4% QoQ) and deposit growth (16.2% YoY, flat sequentially) with better liquidity position (LCR of 143.6% +). Moreover the bank has reported net profit of ₹40.7bn on the back of higher loan loss provision (₹16.9bn v/s ₹3.2bn in the previous quarter). SMA1/2 pool reduced sequentially to ~29bps.



Outlook

We believe the inexpensive valuation (P/ABVPS: 1.0x) makes BOB lucrative. Thus reiterate BUY with target price of ₹239.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bank of Baroda - 10 -08 - 2023 - lkp