Buy Bajaj Finance: target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

May 13, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Q4FY2021 results were decent with most lead financial indicators normalizing to pre-COVID levels indicating a positive trend. Positive management commentary for FY2022; improved bounce rates, higher collection efficiency and overlay provisions make BFL well positioned to navigate challenges. BFL is available at 6.6x/5.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS and valuations are reasonable, backed by business strength, stock has corrected by ~18% from highs and risk reward is favorable for long term investors.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 6,000.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:23 pm

