Buy Bajaj Finance: target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Q4FY2021 results were decent with most lead financial indicators normalizing to pre-COVID levels indicating a positive trend. Positive management commentary for FY2022; improved bounce rates, higher collection efficiency and overlay provisions make BFL well positioned to navigate challenges. BFL is available at 6.6x/5.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS and valuations are reasonable, backed by business strength, stock has corrected by ~18% from highs and risk reward is favorable for long term investors.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 6,000.

