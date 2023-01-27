Buy Bajaj Auto, target of Rs 4151: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

BAL reported better-than-expected operational performance for Q3FY2023, led by higher average sales realizations, improved US Dollar realization and a better product mix. The management remains positive on growth prospects in domestic markets, led by new launches, recovery in three-wheeler sales and improving industry prospects, while remaining concerned about exports in the near term. BAL is aiming to expand its EV business and indicating a launch of an electric 3-wheeler in near term.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,151, factoring sustenance of strong operating profitability. The stock is currently trading at P/E of 14.8x FY2025E EPS and 9xFY2025EV/EBIDTA.

