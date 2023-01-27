English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Auto, target of Rs 4151: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4151 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

    BAL reported better-than-expected operational performance for Q3FY2023, led by higher average sales realizations, improved US Dollar realization and a better product mix. The management remains positive on growth prospects in domestic markets, led by new launches, recovery in three-wheeler sales and improving industry prospects, while remaining concerned about exports in the near term. BAL is aiming to expand its EV business and indicating a launch of an electric 3-wheeler in near term.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,151, factoring sustenance of strong operating profitability. The stock is currently trading at P/E of 14.8x FY2025E EPS and 9xFY2025EV/EBIDTA.