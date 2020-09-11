172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-avanti-feeds-target-of-rs-565-geojit-5827471.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Avanti Feeds; target of Rs 565: Geojit

Geojit has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated September 11, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Avanti Feeds


Q1FY21 revenue de-grew by 12.6%YoY impacted by decline in volumes (Feed-19%YoY, Processing-7%YoY), due to Covid-19 led disruptions. However, EBITDA de-grew by 5.7% YoY, supported by improvement in EBITDA margin (by 100bps YoY to 13.5%) due to reduction in costs. Industry shrimp production is expected to drop by ~15%-20% in FY21 due to Covid-19 led disruptions but to improve in FY22. Relaxation in restrictions, improvement in export prices, regional diversification and increasing market share will support future volumes. MEIS (export incentive scheme) changes will impact incentive receipts.The company has to adjust this gap with farm-gate & export prices without affecting competitiveness. Expect Revenue/PAT to grow at 9%/14% CAGR over FY20-22E. We value AFL at FY22E P/E of 19x considering healthy growth & RoE and no debt.


Outlook


We maintain Buy rating with a revised Target of Rs.565 due to better than expected volumes amid challenges and strong fundamentals.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Avanti Feeds #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

