English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Asian Paints: target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated March 24, 2021.

Broker Research
March 25, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints


APL’s focus on becoming a complete home improvement player improves its revenue streams; paint consumption would also rise as villages transform into tier 2/3 towns will add-on to revenues. Recovery seen post opening up of the economy is expected to continue in FY2022 as buoyancy in rural demand is expected to sustain, whilelower interest rates would result in surge in home improvement projects in tier 1/2towns. We expect APL’s revenues and PAT are set to clock CAGR of 11% and 17% over FY2020-23E. The stock is currently trading at 53x its FY23E earnings. Favourable risk-reward and strong future growth prospects makes a good pick in the large cap FMCG space from long term perspective.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Asian Paints Ltd (APL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 3,000. The recent correction of 15% in the stock from highs provides a good entry opportunity in stock as long-term growth prospects are intact.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 25, 2021 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.