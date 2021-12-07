MARKET NEWS

Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 180: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated December 06, 2021.

December 07, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland


ALL to benefit from its aggressive strategy to increasing market share through increased penetration across all regions and new product launches. We expect ALL’s profitability to improve significantly, with its EBITDA posting a 166% CAGR for FY2021-FY2023E, aided by robust 39.7% revenue CAGR and sharp margin expansion. The stock is trading below its average historical multiples at P/E of 15.9x and EV/EBITDA of 8.9x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 180, owing to the expected growth recovery in the CV industry post normalisation of economic activities.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 7, 2021 12:33 pm

