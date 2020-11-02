172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-arvind-target-of-rs-43-sharekhan-3-6051001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 43: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 43 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Arvind


Q2FY2021 revenue growth recovered to ~66%, q-o-q better due to healthy export demand and a q-o-q improvement in domestic demand. Denim, woven and garment volumes recovered to 80%, 60% and 66%, respectively, of the corresponding quarter. Advanced material division (AMD) is back to pre-COVID levels. Cost-saving measures to aid better margins in FY2022 coupled with higher margins from AMD. Arvind to strengthen balance sheet by further reducing debt of ~Rs. 100 crore.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 43 as it trades at discounted valuation of 4.5x its FY2023E earnings and 3.5x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA (at a discount of ~30% since its listing last year).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Arvind #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

