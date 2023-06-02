English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; target of Rs 5300: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5300 in its research report dated June 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 02, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

    Apollo hospitals enterprise’s (APHS) consolidated EBITDA at Rs4.9bn (down 3% QoQ) was below our estimate. Adjusted for 24x7 losses (Rs2.2bn), EBITDA was at Rs 7.1bn, flat QoQ vs our est of Rs7.3bn. We believe APHS has created a solid growth platform across segments and digital foraying has further made it a strong Omni channel play. The company also has good presence in offline format, making it more of a formidable player than just pure play online company. Though stake sale in Apollo HealthCo has been delayed, scale up in business is on track. Our FY24 and FY25E EBITDA stands reduced by ~3%.


    Outlook

    Overall we estimate 18% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E (ex 24x7). Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs5,300/share. We ascribe 22x EV/EBITDA multiple to hospital segment and 20x to offline pharmacy and AHLL, also assign zero value to the 24/7 business.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise - 01 -06 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Apollo Hospitals Enterprise #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 03:52 pm