Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 2603: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2603 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) cons revenue de-grew 45.9% YoY to Rs 10,792m due to loss in revenue in lockdown. Volume de-grew 40% to 238,000 MT. EBITDA de-grew 43% YoY to Rs 711m due to revenue decline while EBITDAM expanded 40bps to 6.4% on back of cost rationalisation. EBITDA/ton declined 4.7% YoY to Rs 2,986 due to lower fixed cost absorption. Although Interest cost came off by 12% QoQ as net debt came down from Rs 7.8bn as on March-20 to Rs 3.5bn at end of June, PBT fell by 62% due to higher depreciation and lower other income.



Outlook


Our previous TP of Rs 1961 is achieved but we maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs 2603. We re-iterate that this stock is a potential candidate for re-rating & value it at 10.0x FY22E EBITDA v/s 8.0x previously.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:07 am

tags #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

