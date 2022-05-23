English
    Buy Amara Raja Batteries: target of Rs 629: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Amara Raja Batteries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 629 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


    Q4FY22 results were below expectations due to continued contraction in EBITDA margin, led by input cost inflation. We expect gradual recovery on EBITDA margins for Amara and thus, have cut earnings estimates by 19%/30% for FY23E/FY24E respectively. The stock trades below its historical average at P/E multiple of 12.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x its FY24E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (Amara) with a revised PT of Rs.629, owing to stock price correction, a brighter demand outlook for batteries, and comfortable valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
