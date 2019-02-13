Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Allcargo Logistics; target of Rs 142: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Allcargo Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Allcargo Logistics


Overall revenue increased 22% YoY to INR18.03b v/s our estimate of INR16.6b, led by 22% YoY growth in the MTO segment and 25% growth in the CFS segment. EBITDA increased 20% YoY (-10% QoQ) to INR1.12b, lower than our estimate of INR1.25b. Margins stood at 6.2% (6.3% in 3QFY18). PAT increased 37% YoY to INR477m v/s our estimate of INR642m as the tax rate stood at 38% in 3QFY19 v/s our estimate of 24% (39% in 3QFY18).


Outlook


Valuations of 10.3x/9.2x FY20/21E earnings appear attractive. We value AGLL at 13x FY21E P/E to arrive at a target price of INR142. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Allcargo Logistics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.