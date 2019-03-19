Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1080: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Ajanta Pharma

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai India, we are committed to ‘Serve Health care needs worldwide.’ Ajanta pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company engaged in the development manufacture and marketing of quality finished dosages. The company is focused on the branded generics market in India, Asia and Africa, generics market in USA besides Institutional segment in Africa. With revenue being generated from a wide range of products and more than 30 countries, the company’s business is well diversified and de-risked. The company has six formulation manufacturing facilities (two are USFDA approved) and a state of the art Research & Development Centre spread over 1,00,000 sq.ft. Over 6500 employees are engaged worldwide to ensure efficient seamless business functioning. Ajanta Pharma is committed to providing access to quality education to underprivileged children to India.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 1080/- share an upside of 20% from current levels.

