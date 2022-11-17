Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 385: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment
Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an Indian construction equipment and material handling company. ACE has eight manufacturing and one R&D site in Faridabad, Haryana • The company has a capacity of 12000 construction equipment and 9000 tractors annually • ACE’s product portfolio is divided into four main categories viz. agricultural equipment, construction equipment, road construction equipment and earth-moving machinery.
Outlook
We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock.
