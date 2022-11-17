English
    Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 385: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Action Construction Equipment recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment


    Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an Indian construction equipment and material handling company. ACE has eight manufacturing and one R&D site in Faridabad, Haryana • The company has a capacity of 12000 construction equipment and 9000 tractors annually • ACE’s product portfolio is divided into four main categories viz. agricultural equipment, construction equipment, road construction equipment and earth-moving machinery.


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:46 pm