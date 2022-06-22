English
    Bits to Billions | Naveen Tewari's 15 year startup marathon: From IIT Kanpur to building two unicorns- InMobi & Glance

    It's been quite a startup marathon for Naveen Tewari who grew up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in a family that was steeped in academia. While his father was a professor at IIT Kanpur, his grandmother was the first woman professor in the same institution. Tewari, himself a graduate of IIT Kanpur and Harvard Business School, had a professional stint at McKinsey before starting up. Naveen Tewari in fact is the founder of two unicorns- InMobi and Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi group that also owns the app Roposo. InMobi is the first unicorn to come out of India. In this episode of Bits to Billions, Tewari spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on why many Indian unicorns face an existential crisis, the funding winter, why back to office is crucial and the future of live commerce.

