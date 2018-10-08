Asian Paints may test Rs 1,471: AnandRathi

AnandRathi

Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a group turnover of Rs 169 billion. Asian Paints operates in 16 countries and has 25 paint manufacturing facilities in the world servicing consumers in over 65 countries. Besides Asian Paints, the group operates around the world through its various subsidiaries Berger International, Apco Coatings, SCIB Paints, aubmans, Kadisco and Causeway.

The company has to its credit a leadership position in its market, proven track record of adapting to changes in market conditions, a professional management, history of innovative strategies in marketing, efficient manufacturing and logistics in place and prudent financial management.

In terms of growth, we continue to expect Indian paints industry to grow at around 8 percent-12 percent in next few years and demand factors remain strong in terms of growth, concerns remain in terms of raw material costs mainly on account crude oil which we believe is gradually declining due to increase in share of water based paints going ahead.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.