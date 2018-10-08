App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints may test Rs 1,471: AnandRathi

In terms of growth, we continue to expect Indian paints industry to grow at around 8 percent-12 percent in next few years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AnandRathi

Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a group turnover of Rs 169 billion. Asian Paints operates in 16 countries and has 25 paint manufacturing facilities in the world servicing consumers in over 65 countries. Besides Asian Paints, the group operates around the world through its various subsidiaries Berger International, Apco Coatings, SCIB Paints, aubmans, Kadisco and Causeway.

The company has to its credit a leadership position in its market, proven track record of adapting to changes in market conditions, a professional management, history of innovative strategies in marketing, efficient manufacturing and logistics in place and prudent financial management.

In terms of growth, we continue to expect Indian paints industry to grow at around 8 percent-12 percent in next few years and demand factors remain strong in terms of growth, concerns remain in terms of raw material costs mainly on account crude oil which we believe is gradually declining due to increase in share of water based paints going ahead.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:44 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.